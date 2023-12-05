Harry Maguire is accused of ‘cunning’ behavior in setting up Andre Onana to fail at Man United, with former centre-back Ashley Williams telling him he is ‘HIDING’ – despite his improved form.

Manchester United were beaten 1-0 by Newcastle in another setback to their season.

Ashley Williams was unhappy with Harry Maguire for ‘hiding’ during the game

United are like a rotten window frame that is painted over to make it look better, but the problem is still there. everything is beginning

Ashley Williams slammed Man United defender Harry Maguire for “hiding” in their 1-0 defeat to Newcastle on Saturday night.

The Red Devils suffered another blip in their turbulent season at St James’ Park as they were outplayed by the Magpies and several players were criticized for lackluster performances.

Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial bore the brunt of criticism from most fans and pundits, while centre-back pairing Maguire and Luke Shaw largely escaped criticism as Anthony Gordon’s goal won for Eddie’s team Howe.

However, Williams took issue with Maguire for not demanding the ball enough, accusing him of “sneaky” behavior by continually instructing goalkeeper Andre Onana to distribute the ball to right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka rather than himself.

Maguire is enjoying a rare run for the team under coach Erik ten Hag in recent weeks: he has played the last three games in a row after the Dutch coach decided to change the cards following some poor results, despite his future seemed doubtful at the beginning of the campaign.

But despite the England player receiving praise for his form of late, Williams was unimpressed, claiming he missed out against Newcastle and didn’t want to have the ball enough.

Speaking on VibeWithFive, the former Swansea centre-back said: “How many times have you been in the position where you knew, I know he knows: ‘I can’t take this ball away from Onana and I’m going to leave him’, that’s what I can’t face.

‘I can’t deal with not tracking and I can’t deal with this sneaky… How many times do you come in and point at Wan-Bissaka like (say) “give it to Wan-Bissaka?” and I’ll get it next.”

‘He is hiding, there are many stories of it. That’s why my melon was going away while I was watching him because I say that he is the captain and everyone has given their opinion about him. He “he has turned a corner.” No, you haven’t. They say he defended well. That seems fine to me. But when you’re at Newcastle, you push high.

He claimed the England star did not demand enough of the ball and was “dissimulated” at St James’ Park.

‘There is no target man, so the press cannot be ignored. You have to be good and play with the press, which is what they try to do. You have to at least try to be attentive and help.”

Maguire played the full 90 minutes on Tyneside as he tasted defeat after playing in a 3-0 win over Everton and a 3-3 draw at Galatasaray, which also saw United’s defense questioned.

Ten Hag is under increasing pressure after his team was defeated for the sixth time this season, with United in seventh place on 24 points.

Pundits criticized the players after their poor performance in Newcastle, with Jermaine Jenas and Ally McCoist not holding back after claiming the United stars showed poor body language and let Ten Hag down.

Jenas said: “Personally I thought there were signs tonight that there were a couple of players there for me who were not happy with the tactics that had been put before them or were not happy with their positions on the field.”

Several Man United players were questioned about their commitment and body language.

Ten Hag’s side have struggled to maintain their form despite being seventh and just four points off the Champions League places.

‘The body language of a team sometimes says a lot and there were some who sent a message to the coach.

“I thought today Marcus Rashford was on that particular right side, the way he walked with his arms around said to me ‘look, I don’t want to play on this right side.’

‘There is no follow-up, Fabian Schar ran over Martial from the center half and did what he wanted. I watched a lot of those moments and thought he (Ten Hag) seems to be very disciplined off the field, but I didn’t see the same level of respect from the players on the field today and that’s a big concern.’

His co-author Ally McCoist added: “It has nothing to do with the manager.” When you cross that white line, you are playing for yourself and for the fans who have traveled.

‘Of course they are (disappointing the manager). It’s not about disappointing the coach, you have to look at yourself.

“When you step onto that field, you represent yourself, your family and your fans around the world.”