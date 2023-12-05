“Islamic Resistance” targets enemy sites of Zabdin and Bayad Blida

NNA – The Islamic Resistance issued the following statement: ldquo;In support of our steadfast Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip, and in support of their valiant and honorable resistance, the Mujahideen of the Islamic Resistance targeted, at 10:15 a.m. on Tuesday 12/5/2023, the Zabdin site in the occupied Lebanese Shebaa Farms with missiles, and achieved direct hits.quot;

The Islamic Resistance announced in another statement, ldquo;In support of our steadfast Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip, and in support of their brave and honorable resistance, the Mujahideen of the Islamic Resistance targeted at 10:20 a.m. on Tuesday 12/5/2023 the Bayad Blida site with appropriate weapons and achieved direct hits.rdquo;nbsp;

mdash;mdash;mdash;mdash;mdash;mdash;mdash;mdash;mdash;