Dec 5th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    “Strong Republic” delegation to visit MP Rifi this afternoon delegated by Geagea

    By

    Dec 5, 2023

    NNA ndash; A delegation from the quot;Strong Republicquot; parliamentary bloc, delegated by Lebanese Forces Party Chief Samir Geagea, will visit MP Ashraf Rifi, at 3.00 p.m. this afternoon, at the latter#39;snbsp;residence in Ashrafieh.nbsp;

    The delegation includes MPs Fadi Karam, Ghayath Yazbek and Elie Khoury, as well as LF Assistant Secretary-General for electoral affairs, Jad Damian, and the party#39;s Central Council member, Fadi Mahfoud.

