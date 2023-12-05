GTA 6 Trailer Officially Released Early After Leaking Online

Rockstar Games YouTube

Rockstar Games finally dropped an official trailer for Grand Theft Auto VI late Monday after it leaked online ahead of schedule.

The 90-second preview featuring guns, twerking, and a man wrangling an alligator out of a swimming pool comes over ten years after the release of its predecessor, GTA V, which was released in September 2013 and reportedly became the most profitable entertainment product in history by raking in $8 billion in revenue.

Fans who’ve spent the last decade waiting for a new installment in the franchise will have to wait a little longer to actually play the game, however, with the trailer teasing a 2025 release date.

