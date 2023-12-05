Adriana Lima opts for a natural look on her return to the Munich red carpet, after causing a stir with her ‘unrecognizable’ appearance at the premiere of The Hunger Games

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Adriana Lima returned to the red carpet on Monday night, weeks after causing a stir with her last public appearance at a premiere in Los Angeles.

The Brazilian model, a former Victoria’s Secret Angel, was forced to defend herself after fans claimed she looked unrecognizable at the launch of The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes in Los Angeles in November.

But she returned to the red carpet and hoped for a better response from viewers at the Mon Chéri Barbara charity gala in Munich.

The model, 42, toned down her makeup and opted for a more sober look while attending the event, which helps raise funds for children with disabilities, as well as healthcare and disaster relief projects.

Wearing a caped evening dress to the annual event, Adriana turned heads as she posed for photos after arriving ahead of the annual gala.

In November, Adriana surprised her fans while attending the premiere of The Hunger Games in Los Angeles.

While she is one of the most influential Victoria’s Secret Angels of all time, her appearance has drawn attention due to the noticeable changes to her face over the past month.

“I wouldn’t have guessed it was the same person,” one social media user wrote on .

Another wrote: ‘OH NOOOOOOO! What did he do to his face?! and because????? She was perfect before.’

Following online discussions about her appearance, the supermodel took to Instagram to break her silence on the plastic surgery rumors.

“This is the face of a tired mother of a teenager, two tweens, an active toddler, a 1-year-old learning to walk, and three dogs… thanks for your concern,” she captioned a makeup-free selfie. from her kitchen.

Many fans defended the model, calling her “response to criticism about her face” inspiring and relatable “the reality of a mother’s life, juggling the responsibilities of raising children and running a household.”

“His gratitude for the concern adds a touch of grace to his recognition of the challenges he faces,” said one Twitter user.

Her latest appearance at the Munich fundraiser was subdued compared to her bold look on the Hunger Games red carpet.

In 2017, Adriana revealed that she wanted “people to look at her” beyond her “face/body.”

More recently, the model explained that motherhood changed ‘everything’ in her life as her beauty and self-care regimes have gone ‘out the window’ at times to focus on her children.

Still, he said, “But as my two daughters have gotten older, I’ve realized that they copy a lot of what I do and my habits, and it’s important for me to make sure they copy the good ones.”

Additionally, she told Vogue India in 2020 that it allows them to “experiment with my makeup, masks and creams.”

“I try to teach them to love the skin they have and to eat healthy for their bodies and also to practice positive mental well-being through meditation,” she told the outlet.