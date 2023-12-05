UN says ‘not possible’ to create ‘safe zones’ in Gaza

NNA -nbsp;The United Nations warned Tuesday that it was impossible to create so-called safe zones for civilians to flee to inside the Gaza Strip amid Israelrsquo;s bombing campaign.

Israel had initially focused its offensive on the north of the territory, but the army has now also dropped leaflets on parts of the south, telling Palestinian civilians there to flee to other areas.

ldquo;The so-called safe zones… are not scientific, they are not rational, they are not possible, and I think the authorities are aware of this,rdquo; James Elder, spokesman for the UN childrenrsquo;s agency UNICEF, told reporters in Geneva via video-link from Cairo. — AFP

