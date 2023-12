NNA – nbsp;nbsp;House Speaker, Nabih Berri, on Tuesday called the parliamentary committees of Finance and Budget, Administration and Justice, Education and Higher Education and Culture, National economy, Trade, Industry and Planning, Foreign and Emigrantsrsquo; Affairs, Human Rights, Women and Child, to meet in a joint session at 10:30 am next Monday, December 11, in order to study items on agenda.

