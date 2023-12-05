WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Putin attributed the situation to “sanitary reasons” as he refused to remain within 20 meters of the new British ambassador to Moscow at a diplomatic ceremony.

Putin appeared to extend an olive branch to Britain as he called for “change to improve” relations between Moscow and London in the gilded Alexander Hall of the Grand Kremlin Palace.

But this was contradicted by his actions when the Russian president stood at an uncomfortable distance from the new 21 envoys in front of a huge golden door with flags on either side and refused to speak to them.

They could be seen listening from the other side of the room, looking displeased at a ceremony that looked like a pandemic event.

He was speaking at a ceremony in the Kremlin where the diplomatic credentials of new ambassadors, including Britain’s new man in Moscow, Nigel Casey, were accepted.

Putin spoke confidently in his luxurious surroundings. He told envoys, including the new ambassadors from Germany and Australia: “Unfortunately, for health reasons, we cannot talk anymore, socialize.”

Putin has frequently been seen around various people in recent days and weeks and the confidence in his speech seemed at odds with his behavior.

Putin alluded to the recent 80th anniversary of the Tehran Conference of the heads of the three allied states: the Soviet Union, the United States and Great Britain – Joseph Stalin, Franklin Roosevelt and Winston Churchill -, “which laid the foundations of the modern system of international relations”. ‘.

Putin said: ‘In the post-war period and until recently, our countries managed to build interaction based on the understanding of their special responsibility to maintain global peace, stability and security as permanent members of the UN Security Council.

“But the current situation in the dialogue with London is common knowledge and we hope that the situation changes for the better in the interest of our two countries and peoples.”

Nigel Casey, British ambassador to the Russian Federation, looks solemn during the speech.

Putin delivering the speech in the gilded Alexander Hall of the Grand Kremlin Palace.

‘I hope that better times will come, not only in politics but also in healthcare, and we will be able to do it.

“In any case, as a matter of course, both I and the Minister of Foreign Affairs (Sergey Lavrov) and my assistant for international affairs (Yuri Ushakov) are always at your disposal.”

Recent images show Putin standing near people with no discernible health issues at play.

The chill in relations between Britain and Russia has been compounded by Putin’s decision to illegally invade the sovereign state of Ukraine.

Upon arrival in Moscow, Casey bluntly told the Kremlin that “ending the human suffering” caused by Putin in Ukraine was Britain’s priority.

Putin seen in front of a crowd in a recent photograph. Putin told the envoys: “I hope that better times will come, not only in politics but also in healthcare, and we will be able to do it.”

Putin is seen greeting children in a recent photograph with no discernible health issues at play.

Putin at the event as two guards open the huge golden doors before the Russian president’s speech.

Nigel Casey, British ambassador to the Russian Federation. The chill in relations between Britain and Russia has been compounded by Putin’s decision to illegally invade the sovereign state of Ukraine.

Standing in his official residence, with his back to the Kremlin, and speaking in Russian, he said: “Maintaining relations with the Russian government and the Russian people remains important for the United Kingdom, perhaps more important today than ever.”

‘The decisions made by Russia matter not just for the UK, but for the whole world.

“Few of the issues we face today are more important than ending the human suffering caused by the Russian invasion of Ukraine.”

The General SVR Telegram channel claimed today that it was a Putin lookalike who greeted the ambassadors upon their arrival in Moscow.

“The backing accepted credentials from newly arrived ambassadors from foreign states,” he said.

‘The main reason for the ambassadors’ double’s distance of 20 meters is the deplorable state of the face (of the body double).

‘Several small bumps have appeared on “Putin’s” cheekbones, giving his face a lumpy appearance, a problem that can hardly be hidden with makeup.

“Yesterday, the double was more different than ever from the real Putin.”