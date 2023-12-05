‘Nella needs time to process her jungle experience’: I’m A Star Celeb POSTS engagement to appear on Lorraine after being show’s second elimination, as brother flies to meet her in Australia

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

I’m a Celebrity Evictee Nella Rose has been reunited with her brother, who flew to Australia to be by her side after she became the second campmate to be kicked out of the jungle.

The influencer, 26, has postponed her television appearance on ITV’s Lorraine show, which was scheduled for Tuesday, after needing a day of ‘rest and recovery’.

Nella’s brother Albert, 27, landed at Brisbane airport hours after hosts Ant and Dec saw her off, and the star was greeted by no one as she crossed the show’s famous bridge.

Nella’s friends told MailOnline she needs a day to “process” her time on the ITV soap, in which the presenter challenged politician Nigel Farage and fell out with Fred Sirieix.

It is understood Nella will join Lorraine on Wednesday’s show, but for now her priority is catching up with her brother, who she was excited to see again after weeks in the Australian camp.

I’m a Celebrity Evictee Nella Rose is reunited with her brother, who flew to Australia to be by her side after she became the second campmate to be kicked out of the jungle.

The influencer has postponed her television appearance on ITV’s Lorraine show, which was scheduled for Tuesday, after needing a day of ‘rest and recovery’.

Sam Thompson’s best friend Pete Wicks and Fred Sirieix’s fiancée, known as Fruitcake, greeted Nella with applause when she arrived at the Marriott hotel on Australia’s Gold Coast.

A source close to Nella told MailOnline: ‘All Nella needs now is a day to relax and process all the events of her time on I’m a Celebrity.

“While she loved her experience, there was also a lot to digest and discuss with ITV and their team – she still didn’t feel ready to be interviewed live on television by Lorraine.

‘Her brother Albert arrived in Australia shortly after she was booted from the show, and it means the world to her to have him by her side.

“It may have seemed like no one close to her greeted her when she crossed the I’m A Celeb Bridge, but her brother wasn’t far away.”

Ant and Dec revealed that Nella had received the fewest votes from the public on Monday.

He became the second celebrity to leave the camp after jockey Frankie Dettori, 52, who blamed his elimination on his lack of airtime.

Nella endured eight Bushtucker trials during her time on the show, but her biggest challenge was living with the likes of former UKIP leader Nigel and First Dates star Fred.

The YouTuber’s relationship with Fred became strained after he commented ‘I could be your dad’ during a conversation about their age difference, prompting a backlash from Nella, who lost her father in 2020.

Nella became the second campmate to drop out of the competition on Monday night, with JSL singer Marvin Humes also in the bottom two.

Nella endured eight Bushtucker trials during her time on the show, but her biggest challenge was living with the likes of former UKIP leader Nigel and First Dates star Fred.

The YouTuber’s relationship with Fred became strained after he commented ‘I could be your dad’ during a conversation about age, prompting a backlash from Nella, who lost her father in 2020.

While discussing Fred’s comment, Nella explained to the food connoisseur: ‘To me, I don’t care how you said it, to me that’s disrespectful and I don’t want to talk to you. I don’t want to talk to you, I don’t want to be around you.

‘I only allow people to disrespect me once. Don’t mention my dead father, are you stupid? ‘You know he could be your dad, right?’ You’re a weirdo.’

After their disagreement, Nella and Fred made peace while competing in one of the show’s challenges.

But its aftermath sparked debate among viewers, with some believing Nella overreacted and others pitying the terrible loss she suffered.

Nella lost both of her parents, her father Paul Hollela passed away in May 2020 after contracting coronavirus and her mother Eseho Omolongo died of a stroke in August 2016.

She became homeless after she and her brother Albert were given just 30 days to vacate their London flat following the tragic death of their mother.