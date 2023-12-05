Tue. Dec 5th, 2023

    News

    UN special rapporteur warns of ‘serious risk of genocide’ in Gaza

    By

    Dec 5, 2023 , , , ,
    UN special rapporteur warns of ‘serious risk of genocide’ in Gaza

    The UN special rapporteur on the occupied Palestinian territories has urged UN member states to intervene in the crisis in Gaza, accusing the international community of being “paralysed” in its reaction to the tragedy. Speaking to FRANCE 24, Francesca Albanese said she stands by her earlier comments, when the death toll in Gaza was half what it is now, that there is a “serious risk of genocide”. According to the Hamas-run health ministry, more than 15,890 people have been killed in Israeli air strikes on Gaza since October 7. Albanese accused Israel of aiming to destroy not just Hamas, but also Gaza itself. She joined us for Perspective. 

    By

    Related Post

    News

    ‘Nella needs time to process her jungle experience’: I’m A Star Celeb POSTS engagement to appear on Lorraine after being show’s second elimination, as brother flies to meet her in Australia

    Dec 5, 2023
    News

    Putin blames “sanitary reasons” for refusing to stand within 70 feet of new British ambassador to Moscow at diplomatic ceremony.

    Dec 5, 2023
    News

    As the Grand Theft Auto VI trailer drops, Elon Musk says he’s never been able to get into GTA because he can’t bring himself to commit virtual crimes

    Dec 5, 2023

    You missed

    News

    UN special rapporteur warns of ‘serious risk of genocide’ in Gaza

    Dec 5, 2023
    News

    ‘Nella needs time to process her jungle experience’: I’m A Star Celeb POSTS engagement to appear on Lorraine after being show’s second elimination, as brother flies to meet her in Australia

    Dec 5, 2023
    News

    Putin blames “sanitary reasons” for refusing to stand within 70 feet of new British ambassador to Moscow at diplomatic ceremony.

    Dec 5, 2023
    News

    As the Grand Theft Auto VI trailer drops, Elon Musk says he’s never been able to get into GTA because he can’t bring himself to commit virtual crimes

    Dec 5, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy