UN special rapporteur warns of ‘serious risk of genocide’ in Gaza

The UN special rapporteur on the occupied Palestinian territories has urged UN member states to intervene in the crisis in Gaza, accusing the international community of being “paralysed” in its reaction to the tragedy. Speaking to FRANCE 24, Francesca Albanese said she stands by her earlier comments, when the death toll in Gaza was half what it is now, that there is a “serious risk of genocide”. According to the Hamas-run health ministry, more than 15,890 people have been killed in Israeli air strikes on Gaza since October 7. Albanese accused Israel of aiming to destroy not just Hamas, but also Gaza itself. She joined us for Perspective.

Post navigation