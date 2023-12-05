Berri broaches latest developments with Mikati, meets UNRWA General Commissioner, calls parliamentary committees for joint session upcoming Monday

NNA – nbsp;nbsp;House Speaker, Nabih Berri, on Tuesday received at the Second Presidency in Ain al-Tineh, Prime Minister, Najib Mikati, with whom he discussed the latest political and field developments in the country.

On emerging, Premier Mikati said he briefed Speaker Berri on the outcome of his contacts and meetings he held abroad over the situation in Lebanon and the region.

Speaker Berri later received UNRWA Commissioner General, Philippe Lazzarini, in the presence of the Director of UNRWA Affairs in Lebanon, Dr. Dorothy Klaus, with discussions touching on the general situation in Lebanon and the region, in light of the escalating Israeli aggression against the Gaza Strip and Lebanon, and on the Agencyrsquo;s work programs on Palestinian refugees.

On the other hand, Speaker Berri called the parliamentary committees of Finance and Budget, Administration and Justice, Education and Higher Education and Culture, National economy, Trade, Industry and Planning, Foreign and Emigrantsrsquo; Affairs, Human Rights, Women and Child, to meet in a joint session at 10:30 am next Monday, December 11, in order to study items on agenda.

=============== L.Y