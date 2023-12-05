Tue. Dec 5th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Berri broaches latest developments with Mikati, meets UNRWA General Commissioner, calls parliamentary committees for joint session upcoming Monday

    By

    Dec 5, 2023 , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

    NNA – nbsp;nbsp;House Speaker, Nabih Berri, on Tuesday received at the Second Presidency in Ain al-Tineh, Prime Minister, Najib Mikati, with whom he discussed the latest political and field developments in the country.

    On emerging, Premier Mikati said he briefed Speaker Berri on the outcome of his contacts and meetings he held abroad over the situation in Lebanon and the region.

    Speaker Berri later received UNRWA Commissioner General, Philippe Lazzarini, in the presence of the Director of UNRWA Affairs in Lebanon, Dr. Dorothy Klaus, with discussions touching on the general situation in Lebanon and the region, in light of the escalating Israeli aggression against the Gaza Strip and Lebanon, and on the Agencyrsquo;s work programs on Palestinian refugees.

    On the other hand, Speaker Berri called the parliamentary committees of Finance and Budget, Administration and Justice, Education and Higher Education and Culture, National economy, Trade, Industry and Planning, Foreign and Emigrantsrsquo; Affairs, Human Rights, Women and Child, to meet in a joint session at 10:30 am next Monday, December 11, in order to study items on agenda.

    =============== L.Y

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Australia has a NEW world champion as Skye Nicholson takes the belt from Amanda Serrano after the superstar quit the division in dispute for equality in women’s boxing.

    Dec 5, 2023
    News

    NBA NOTEBOOK: Could Mark Cuban’s unusual sale delve Dallas Mavericks into chaos? Steve Parish’s contentious Crystal Palace set-up could prove to be a cautionary tale for the billionaire

    Dec 5, 2023
    News

    Israel may try to drive Hamas out of its tunnels in Gaza by pumping them full of seawater: WSJ

    Dec 5, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Australia has a NEW world champion as Skye Nicholson takes the belt from Amanda Serrano after the superstar quit the division in dispute for equality in women’s boxing.

    Dec 5, 2023
    News

    NBA NOTEBOOK: Could Mark Cuban’s unusual sale delve Dallas Mavericks into chaos? Steve Parish’s contentious Crystal Palace set-up could prove to be a cautionary tale for the billionaire

    Dec 5, 2023
    News

    Israel may try to drive Hamas out of its tunnels in Gaza by pumping them full of seawater: WSJ

    Dec 5, 2023
    News

    Speaker Mike Johnson frets that high schoolers increasingly identify as LGBTQ in fundraising email: ‘We have much to repent for’

    Dec 5, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy