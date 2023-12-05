Tue. Dec 5th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Britain confirms it will conduct surveillance flights over Israel and Gaza

    By

    Dec 5, 2023 , , , , ,

    NNA -nbsp;Britainrsquo;s Ministry of Defense will conduct surveillance flights over the Eastern Mediterranean, including operating in the airspace over Israel and Gaza, the government confirmed on Tuesday.

    The aircraft will be unarmed, will not have a combat role, and will be tasked solely to locate hostages, the government said, adding that only information relating to hostage rescue will be passed to the relevant authorities responsible for hostage rescue. — Reuters

