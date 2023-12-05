Tue. Dec 5th, 2023

    Buildings evacuated as earthquake felt in Philippines capital Manila

    NNA -nbsp;Workers, residents, and students evacuated buildings in the Philippine capital Manila on Tuesday after an earthquake of magnitude 5.9 struck off the main Luzon island, according to the state seismology agency and images carried by media.

    There were no immediate reports of casualties and the seismology agency said on X, formerly Twitter, that it did not expect damage, but warned of aftershocks.

    It recorded the offshore earthquake at magnitude 5.9, with a depth of 79 kilometers (49.09 miles). Its epicenter was around 130 km from the capital region.

    ldquo;We felt the strong and lengthy tremor,rdquo; Michael Orayani, mayor of Lubang town in Occidental Mindoro province, told DWPM radio station. ldquo;We rushed outdoors even while the building was shaking.rdquo; — Reuters

