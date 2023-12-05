Letter delivery to be reduced to every two days as Australia Post looks to expand parcel business

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Australia Post’s requirement to provide daily letter delivery services will be reduced to every two days as the corporation looks to curb losses from the service.

Key points: Australia Post to halve the frequency of its letter delivery services

The changes will allow more packages to be delivered and stop the company’s financial losses.

Additional package delivery and collection points will also be added to the network.

New delivery standards to be set by the government will still require parcels and priority mail to be delivered every day, but with demand for letters declining, Australia Post has argued that daily letter delivery has become unsustainable.

Australia Post is wholly government-owned, but also entirely self-funded, and currently works under strict obligations to make near-universal letter deliveries to Australian homes five days a week and operate post offices close to homes.

But he says the average Australian household now receives just two addressed letters each week, and the rules have become cumbersome.

The company posted a $200 million loss last financial year, its first loss-making year since 2015, with increasing losses forecast in coming years.

Meanwhile, his parcel business continues to grow.

Australia Post chief executive Paul Graham said the changes would free up couriers to focus on parcel delivery.

“Changes to letter delivery frequency will allow us to focus on what matters most to Australians – fast, reliable parcel delivery with better tracking technology and faster turnaround times for e-commerce,” Mr Graham said.

Australia Post says trials of the new regime generated a significant increase in productivity, enabling 20 per cent more parcels to be delivered.

Under the new delivery rules, postal workers will continue to make deliveries within their round each business day, with one position assigned to one round, rather than having to cover multiple rounds as was the case in previous delivery models.

Couriers will deliver packages, express and priority mail to all properties on your beat each day, but will only deliver letters to half of your beat each day.

Australia Post’s deadlines for delivering regular letters will be extended by an additional business day.

The modernization plan will also add more package delivery and pickup locations that are open at more “convenient” hours, such as package lockers.

Tests of the new delivery system found that couriers could deliver 20 percent more packages.(Supplied: Australia Post)

Communications Minister Michelle Rowland said that model will help support the jobs of postal workers while making letter delivery more efficient.

“Australia Post can’t stand still. The demands of consumers and small businesses are changing, and Australia Post needs to adapt too,” Ms Rowland said.

“These new processes will mean Australia Post will continue to provide the high-quality letter service many Australians rely on, while growing its thriving parcel business for the benefit of consumers, small businesses and its hard-working staff.”

The union representing postal workers said the changes were “good news for everyone.”

“It allows more products to be delivered in the time available, eliminates local delays and has created a smarter, safer way of working, reducing fatigue among our employees,” said Communication Workers Union president Shane Murphy.

“The response from those who have tried the new model has been overwhelmingly positive.”

Separately, the government will develop a mechanism to monitor Australia Post’s shipping prices, which it says will give customers more certainty about prices.

The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission is currently assessing Australia Post’s plan to increase the basic postal rate from $1.20 to $1.50 early next year.