Tue. Dec 5th, 2023

    News

    Elon Musk Boosts Anti-Social Justice Rant From Argentina’s Trump

    By

    Dec 5, 2023 , , , ,
    Elon Musk Boosts Anti-Social Justice Rant From Argentina’s Trump

    Cristina Sille/Reuters

    Elon Musk on Tuesday shared a tirade from Argentina’s hard-right populist President-elect Javier Milei attacking social justice as being the ultimate form of injustice.

    The clip of the dog-cloning, chainsaw-wielding libertarian was posted on X by Milei Explains, an account that shares clips of Milei’s interviews and speeches with English subtitles. Without comment, the world’s richest man then decided to share the video—in which Milei stresses the vital importance of freedom over equality—with his 165 million followers.

    The clip, which is introduced as being on the subject of “equality before the law,” appears to come from a TV interview between Milei and Argentine political commentator Jorge Asís.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

