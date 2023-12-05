Australia has a NEW world champion as Skye Nicholson takes the belt from Amanda Serrano after the superstar quit the division in dispute for equality in women’s boxing.

Skye Nicolson is the new WBC world champion

She has been promoted after Amanda Serrano left

Serrano wants to fight 3×12 minute rounds for titles

Australia’s Skye Nicolson is world champion after undisputed seven-division champion Amanda Serrano vacated her title.

Nicolson, former WBC The interim featherweight champion has been campaigning for a date with the all-conquering Serrano following her dominant victory over Lucy Wildheart in Dublin last month.

However, a unification fight will not take place after Serrano relinquished her belt due to the WBC’s refusal to allow female boxers to fight three-minute rounds and 12-round title fights.

It means Nicolson has now been promoted to undisputed WBC champion.

In a statement on Instagram, Serrano said: ‘I love boxing.

Skye Nicolson is Australia’s latest world champion after dramatic turnaround

Nicolson was hoping to face undisputed champion Amanda Serrano after her recent victory.

But Serrano vacated her belt in a dispute for equality in women’s boxing.

‘I am the first undisputed champion to fight 12×3 minute rounds. In the future, if a sanctioning body does not want to give me and my fellow fighters the option to fight equally as men, then I will not fight for that sanctioning body.

‘The WBC has refused to evolve sport towards equality. So I renounce your title.

‘Thanks to the sanctioning bodies that have evolved for Equality!’

In an apparent message to Nicolson, he added: “If you want to face me in the ring, you have a choice.” I have made mine.