PSP Head broaches latest local and regional developments with Egyptian Ambassador

NNA – Progressive Socialist Party Head, MP Taymour Jumblatt, on Tuesday received at his Clemenceau office, the new Egyptian Ambassador to Lebanon, Alaa Moussa, in the presence of MPs Akram Chehayeb and Wael Abou Faour, as well as PSP Vice President Zaher Raad, and MP Jumblattrsquo;s Advisor Houssam Harb.

Discussions reportedly touched on the latest local and regional developments, especially the ongoing Israeli aggression against the Gaza Strip.nbsp;

Talks also touched on the bilateral relations between Lebanon and Egypt.nbsp;

