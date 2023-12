NNA – Acting Director General of General Security, Brigadier General Elias Baissari, on Tuesday received in his office, UNRWA Commissioner General, Philippe Lazzarini.

Discussions reportedly touched on the conditions of the Palestinian refugees inside the camps in Lebanon,nbsp;and the Agencyrsquo;s role in providing services to alleviate their suffering.

mdash;mdash;mdash;mdash;mdash;mdash;- L.Ynbsp;