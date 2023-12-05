Israel Gets Into Spat With WHO Over Medical Supplies in Gaza

Mohammed Salem/Reuters

The World Health Organization has accused Israel of putting the health organization in its crosshairs, a claim that quickly led to a public showdown between the UN health agency and Israeli authorities.

WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus posted on X that Monday the agency had “received notification from the Israel Defense Forces that we should remove our supplies from our medical warehouse in southern Gaza within 24 hours, as ground operations will put it beyond use.”

The Israeli agency in charge of coordinating aid responded publicly by suggesting Ghebreyesus was not telling the “truth” and that the WHO was never told to evacuate supplies. “From a #UN official we would expect, at least, to be more accurate,” COGAT wrote.

Read more at The Daily Beast.