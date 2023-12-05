Tue. Dec 5th, 2023

    Mr Universe champion Shaun Davis dies aged 57: Tributes to bodybuilder nicknamed ‘Dinosaur’ who won 1996 contest before being forced to retire due to kidney problems

    By Elizabeth Haigh and Jack Wright

    Published: 10:00 EST, December 5, 2023 | Updated: 10:11 EST, December 5, 2023

    Former Mr Universe bodybuilder Shaun Davis, nicknamed ‘Dinosaur’, has died aged 57.

    Davis, who won a string of bodybuilding titles including Mr Britain and Mr Europe, was previously forced to end his career early due to health problems.

    He was crowned Mr Universe in 1996, before battling kidney problems that forced him to need a kidney transplant. He had the operation in 2006, after waiting three years.

    The cause of his death is not yet known.

    Davis leaves behind his partner Helen Burrows and his daughter Harley.

    Tributes to the bodybuilding star are pouring in, with Stapleford councilor Richard McRae thanking Mr Davis for putting Long Eaton, Derbyshire, on the map.

    McRae wrote: ‘PI Shaun Davis, a well known and respected gentleman who definitely put Long Eaton on the map. Shaun was Mr. Universe in 1996. He was also Mr. UK, Mr. Britain, Mr. Europe and Mr. Pro Universe.

    Another friend wrote: ‘Rest in peace my friend, you were a true inspiration from the day I met you at school, throughout your incredible years of bodybuilding and after. We will miss your smile and your laughter.”

    This is breaking news and is being updated.

