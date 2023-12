NNA – The Lebanese army command wrote on platform ldquo;Xquot;: ldquo;On 12/5/2023, an army military position in the Nabi Awayda area, Odaisseh, was subjected to shelling by the Israeli enemy, which led to the martyrdom of a soldier and the injury of 3 others, who were transferred to a hospital for treatment.rdquo;

