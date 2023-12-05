Jonathan Majors’ Ex-Girlfriend Testifies About Alleged Assault

Shannon Stapleton/Reuters

Jonathan Majors’ ex-girlfriend took the stand in a packed Manhattan courtroom on Tuesday to testify about how the actor allegedly attacked her in the back of a chauffeured car in March.

Wearing a red plaid jacket and printed pants, Grace Jabbari, a 30-year-old choreographer who dated the Marvel star for two years, took a deep breath and smiled as she sat down before the jury. She did not look at Majors, who stared down at the defense table and adjusted his pin-stripe jacket.

“I’m sorry, I’m just a bit nervous,” Jabbari said after Judge Michael Gaffey asked her to speak up.

