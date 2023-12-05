Tue. Dec 5th, 2023

    News

    Venezuela opposition leader Machado: ‘The Maduro regime is in its weakest position ever’

    By

    Dec 5, 2023 , , , , , , , , ,
    Venezuela opposition leader Machado: ‘The Maduro regime is in its weakest position ever’

    In an interview with FRANCE 24, Venezuela’s opposition leader Maria Corina Machado said that Sunday’s referendum in Venezuela over the status of the disputed region of Essequibo was “absolutely not” the success proclaimed by the Maduro regime. According to electoral authorities, 95 percent of voters approved of Venezuela’s claim to the large swath of neighbouring Guyana, but turnout was around 50 percent. Asked about the political situation in Venezuela, she said the Maduro regime was “in its weakest position ever” and that she expected to “face Maduro and defeat him” in the 2024 presidential elections.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Maori MPs ‘mockingly swear allegiance to King Charles by calling him King Skin Rash’ at the opening of New Zealand parliament

    Dec 5, 2023
    News

    Is this why men in a midlife crisis buy supercars? People who drive premium cars are seen as better mates and being more intelligent, study finds

    Dec 5, 2023
    News Politics

    November 2023

    Dec 5, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Maori MPs ‘mockingly swear allegiance to King Charles by calling him King Skin Rash’ at the opening of New Zealand parliament

    Dec 5, 2023
    News

    Is this why men in a midlife crisis buy supercars? People who drive premium cars are seen as better mates and being more intelligent, study finds

    Dec 5, 2023
    News Politics

    November 2023

    Dec 5, 2023
    News

    The Fed could cut interest rates as early as the first quarter of 2024. Here are 7 quotes from central bankers that hint at what comes next.

    Dec 5, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy