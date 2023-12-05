Tue. Dec 5th, 2023

    Jamie Foxx Gets Emotional in First Public Appearance Since Health Scare

    Jamie Foxx Gets Emotional in First Public Appearance Since Health Scare

    On Monday night, Jamie Foxx made his first public appearance since suffering a mysterious medical emergency back in April. The Oscar winner accepted the Vanguard Award at this year’s Critics Choice Association’s Celebration of Cinema & Television: Honoring Black, Latino & AAPI Achievements. In his acceptance speech at the ceremony, he reflected on his months-long hospitalization that sparked intense concern and confusion in the media.

    “I want to thank everybody,” the Burial actor said after receiving a standing ovation. “I’ve been through something. I’ve been through some things. It’s crazy, I couldn’t do that six months ago. I couldn’t actually walk too.”

    Reflecting on his recent health battle, Foxx added, “I wouldn’t wish what I went through on my worst enemy, because it’s tough. … I have a new respect for life. I have a new respect for my art. I watched so many movies and listened to so many songs trying to have the time go by. Don’t give up on your art, man, don’t give up.”

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

