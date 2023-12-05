Jamie Foxx Gets Emotional in First Public Appearance Since Health Scare

Chandan Khanna/AFP via Getty Images
On Monday night, Jamie Foxx made his first public appearance since suffering a mysterious medical emergency back in April. The Oscar winner accepted the Vanguard Award at this year’s Critics Choice Association’s Celebration of Cinema & Television: Honoring Black, Latino & AAPI Achievements. In his acceptance speech at the ceremony, he reflected on his months-long hospitalization that sparked intense concern and confusion in the media.
“I want to thank everybody,” the Burial actor said after receiving a standing ovation. “I’ve been through something. I’ve been through some things. It’s crazy, I couldn’t do that six months ago. I couldn’t actually walk too.”
Reflecting on his recent health battle, Foxx added, “I wouldn’t wish what I went through on my worst enemy, because it’s tough. … I have a new respect for life. I have a new respect for my art. I watched so many movies and listened to so many songs trying to have the time go by. Don’t give up on your art, man, don’t give up.”