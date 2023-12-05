Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes Finally Dish on the Affair That Got Them Fired

Taylor Hill/WireImage

Former GMA3 stars Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes have finally explained what happened earlier this year after the two were fired by ABC after their romantic affair was leaked to the press.

The lovebirds broke down the saga on Tuesday in the inaugural episode of Amy & T.J., their new podcast on iHeartMedia. Robach confessed that the pair had gone through “a year of hell” since photos of the them getting cozy appeared in the Daily Mail, but Holmes said it was a worthy price to pay for love.

“The best way to sum us up, Amy and T.J., is that we’re the folks who lost the jobs we love because we love each other,” Holmes said.

