Is this why men in a midlife crisis buy supercars? People who drive premium cars are seen as better mates and being more intelligent, study finds

Many men have bought a supercar once they reach age 40 to feel “more alive” as they face their new midlife crisis.

While some believe that purchasing more than $100,000 does nothing to ease a middle-aged person’s turmoil, a new study reveals that driving a premium car can boost self-confidence.

Researchers at the Federal University of Rio Grande in Brazil found that men who Luxury cars themselves, such as a Corvette and a Porsche, are perceived to have higher levels of mating values ​​and social dominance and are considered more competent.

The results are likely because men and women believe there are benefits to being a partner with someone who owns an expensive vehicle.

Men who own luxury cars like a Corvette and a Porsche are perceived to have higher levels of mating values ​​and social dominance and are seen as more competent. In the photo, Brad Pitt, 59, driving a $200,000 electric Porsche Taycan.

“The results indicate that premium car stimulus subjects were rated as having higher mating value and dominance,” the researchers shared in the study published in direct science.

‘Similarly, participants who owned a premium car exhibited higher levels of mating value and social dominance.

“The results suggest that luxury product consumption influences social perception that coincides with self-perceived characteristics.”

The team conducted the study in two parts; the first examined whether the evaluation of mating value and social dominance is affected by consumption choices.

A total of 171 participants were asked about the value of mating and social dominance when observing people of the opposite sex who owned supercars.

Approximately 93 subjects were women and the rest were men who observed four made-up people that were created to display information related to their profession, hobby, and automobile, whether a luxury or popular vehicle.

The results also determined that people of higher status are seen as more competent and favored in job selection. George Clooney, 61, is pictured driving one of his classic Corvettes in 2020.

The stimulus subjects were duplicated: two had premium cars and the other had popular vehicles. The descriptions of professions and hobbies had equivalent content in terms of social status.

‘Confirming the first hypothesis, it was observed that both women and men attributed higher mating value to stimulus subjects who owned premium cars,’ the study reads.

‘Similar to other luxury items such as apartments and clothespremium cars indicate an individual’s position in the hierarchy.’

The results also determined that people of higher status are seen as more competent and favored in job selection.

“It is likely that people with premium cars were considered more attractive due to the potential benefits associated with high status,” the researchers said.

The results are likely because men and women believe there are benefits to being a partner with someone who owns an expensive vehicle. Leonardo DiCaprio, 49, is pictured with a $100,000 Fisker Karma hybrid supercar.

“In general, both men and women can benefit from relationships with partners who possess these attributes.”

The team’s second hypothesis was also confirmed: people with premium cars had higher levels of social dominance.

The second part of the study analyzed how a person who owns a supercar perceives themselves.

A sample of 409 participants, 206 women and 203 men, who owned popular and luxury vehicles, were asked to report their self-perception of social status, social dominance, and partner.

Participants with a premium car showed higher levels of subjective social status than those with a popular vehicle or no vehicle at all.