Massive 23andMe Hack Compromised Nearly 7 Million Users’ Data

Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images

The breach of 23andMe user profiles in early October saw hackers obtain the personal data of millions of users, prompting multiple class action lawsuits across the United States and Canada, the company said in a Securities and Exchange Commission disclosure.

Hackers targeted users whose 23andMe passwords matched those found online as a result of other data breaches, initially compromising just 0.1 percent of accounts—around 14,000 total.

But the site’s DNA Relatives tool allowed hackers to access other users’ ancestry information; 23andMe is still working to remove such data from the internet and is working to notify affected customers, it disclosed.

