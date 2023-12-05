Tue. Dec 5th, 2023

    News

    Massive 23andMe Hack Compromised Nearly 7 Million Users’ Data

    By

    Dec 5, 2023 , , , , ,
    Massive 23andMe Hack Compromised Nearly 7 Million Users’ Data

    Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images

    The breach of 23andMe user profiles in early October saw hackers obtain the personal data of millions of users, prompting multiple class action lawsuits across the United States and Canada, the company said in a Securities and Exchange Commission disclosure.

    Hackers targeted users whose 23andMe passwords matched those found online as a result of other data breaches, initially compromising just 0.1 percent of accounts—around 14,000 total.

    But the site’s DNA Relatives tool allowed hackers to access other users’ ancestry information; 23andMe is still working to remove such data from the internet and is working to notify affected customers, it disclosed.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    How Hamas’s military strategy against Israel is evolving in southern Gaza

    Dec 5, 2023
    News

    The Crown’s Meg Bellamy stuns in a Valentino dress as she joins Emma Corrin and Elizabeth Debicki at a glitzy event celebrating the end of the hit Netflix series.

    Dec 5, 2023
    News

    Sen. Tommy Tuberville drops his hold on hundreds of military nominees

    Dec 5, 2023

    You missed

    News

    How Hamas’s military strategy against Israel is evolving in southern Gaza

    Dec 5, 2023
    News

    The Crown’s Meg Bellamy stuns in a Valentino dress as she joins Emma Corrin and Elizabeth Debicki at a glitzy event celebrating the end of the hit Netflix series.

    Dec 5, 2023
    News

    Sen. Tommy Tuberville drops his hold on hundreds of military nominees

    Dec 5, 2023
    News

    An Airbnb host’s son secretly filmed a guest in the shower, then tried to blackmail her into sending him a sex video: prosecutors

    Dec 5, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy