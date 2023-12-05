Florida discontinues manatee winter feeding program after seagrass conditions improve

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

STREET. PETERSBURG, Florida — A two-year experimental feeding program for hungry Florida manatees will not resume immediately this winter as conditions have improved for the threatened marine mammals and the seagrasses they depend on, wildlife officials said.

Thousands of pounds of lettuce were fed to manatees that normally gather in the winter months near the hot water discharge of a power plant on Florida’s east coast. State and federal wildlife officials launched the program after pollution wiped out vast seagrass beds, leading to a record of more than 1,100 manatee deaths in 2021.

This season, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service determined that seagrasses have begun to recover in key winter feeding areas on the East Coast, and that it appears there will be fewer manatees in poor physical condition in the face of stressful cold. months.

“After careful consideration, the agencies are not providing manatees with a supplemental food source at the beginning of the winter season,” the FWC said Friday in a notice on its website. “However, staff developed a contingency plan that they will implement if necessary.”

Last year, more than 400,000 pounds (181,000 kilograms) of lettuce, most of it donated, were fed to manatees near the power plant in Cocoa, Florida.

Manatees are round-tailed gentle giants, sometimes known as sea cows, that weigh up to 550 kilograms (1,200 pounds) and can live up to 65 years. Manatees are Florida’s official state marine mammal, but they are listed as a threatened species and also face danger from boat strikes and toxic red tide algae outbreaks along the state’s Gulf Coast. Its closest living relative is the elephant.

The starvation problem, something wildlife agencies call an “unusual mortality event,” is due to nitrogen, phosphorus and wastewater pollution from agriculture, urban runoff and other sources that trigger algal blooms. , which in turn kill seagrass beds that affect manatees and other species. sea ​​creatures depend.

Millions of state and federal dollars are being invested in dozens of projects ranging from stormwater treatment improvements to filtration systems that remove harmful nitrates from the water that flows into the Indian River Lagoon, the massive East Coast estuary where Manatees congregate in winter. Seagrass beds have been replanted.

There have been 505 manatee deaths recorded between January 1 and November 24 of this year. That compares with 748 during the same period in 2022 and 1,027 the year before, according to the wildlife commission. Florida’s total manatee population is estimated at between 8,350 and 11,730 animals.

The agencies are not prepared to declare the hunger problem solved and intend to closely monitor the manatees and their environment to decide whether feeding or other measures are necessary.

“Feeding wild animals is a temporary emergency intervention and conservation measures such as habitat restoration, improving habitat access and increasing rehabilitation capacity are considered long-term solutions,” the wildlife agency said. wild Florida in your notice.

Meanwhile, environmental groups are pushing to have the manatee relisted as an endangered species, a classification higher than threatened that provides greater protections. A petition requesting the change filed with the Fish and Wildlife Service argues that it was a mistake to remove manatees from the endangered list in 2017, where they had been since 1973.

The service initially concluded in October that it may be justified to place the manatee back on the endangered list, an interim step that requires additional review. Environmental groups say the move is encouraging.

“This is the right call for manatees and for everyone who cares about these lovely creatures,” said Ragan Whitlock, an attorney with the Florida-based Center for Biological Diversity. “I applaud the Fish and Wildlife Service for taking the next step toward greater safeguards… Manatees need all the protection they can get.”