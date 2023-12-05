Tuberville’s Pointless Blockade Against Military Nominations Is Mostly Over

Mark Alfred/The Daily Beast

Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R-AL) on Tuesday said he was backing down on his blockade against high-level military confirmations, ending a nearly 10-month standoff with Senate colleagues over a military abortion policy.

Three-star nominees and below are no longer blocked for promotions, he announced. The abortion policy he had sought to end remained unchanged.

“I’m not going to hold the promotions of these people any longer,” Tuberville said. “We just released them—about 440 of them. Everybody but 10 or 11 four-stars.”

