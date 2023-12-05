Florida GOP Pushes For Emergency Meeting on Christian Ziegler After Rape Accusations

Paul Hennessy/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

As Florida GOP chairman Christian Ziegler faces calls to resign amid a rape investigation, members of his party are trying to call an emergency meeting to address the scandal.

Evan Power, the Republican Party of Florida’s vice chair, sent a Monday night email to colleagues announcing Ziegler had refused to call a meeting himself.

“It is with a heavy heart I write this email to you,” Power wrote. “Over the last few days, we have seen the news and have received calls from the press about the situation with our Chairman. Many of you have called me, and I have tried to talk to as many of you as possible.”

