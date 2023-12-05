The Crown’s Meg Bellamy stuns in a Valentino dress as she joins Emma Corrin and Elizabeth Debicki at a glitzy event celebrating the end of the hit Netflix series.

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Meg Bellamy cut a sophisticated figure as she appeared at an event celebrating the end of The Crown alongside Emma Corrin and Elizabeth Debicki on Tuesday.

The actress, 21, who will play Kate Middleton in the upcoming episodes of the Netflix series, was stunned as she stepped out at the Royal Festival Hall.

Emma, ​​27, who played Princess Diana in the fourth series of the historical drama, also showed off her fashion-forward sense of style as they hit the red carpet.

Elizabeth, who took on the role of Princess Diana from Emma, ​​also took part in the event, which comes ahead of the December 14 release of the final episodes of The Crown.

The first part of the sixth and final series of The Crown aired on November 16 and followed the eight weeks leading up to Princess Diana’s tragic death.

The event comes ahead of the release of the final episodes of The Crown, which are scheduled to premiere on December 14. The first part of season six premiered last month and followed the eight weeks leading up to Princess Diana’s death (pictured: Elizabeth Debicki as Diana)

Viewers were reduced to tears watching the heartbreaking scenes, and the fourth episode ended with the public’s reaction to Princess Diana’s death and funeral.

Before the final batch of episodes of The Crown arrives on Netflix, the cast and a host of other stars gathered at a lavish event to celebrate the series finale.

For the occasion, Meg, who will make her acting debut as young Kate Middleton in the second half of the sixth season, also walked the red carpet.

The actress, 21, looked glamorous in a cream knit Valentino dress, which she paired with an array of elegant silver jewellery.

She gave herself a few extra inches in a pair of white pointy heels as she hit the red carpet for the second time.

speaking to Fashion Of her red carpet outfit, Meg said of her sudden rise to fame: ‘My relationship with fashion has developed rapidly over the last 12 months, but more from an access point of view.

‘You have to remember, before all this, I was wearing a school uniform and could only afford top brands like Primark!’

Meg was seen posing on the red carpet alongside her co-star Ed McVey, who will play the young Prince William as his early romance with Kate at the University of St Andrews is recreated on screen.

Ed cut a dapper figure in a black striped suit, which he teamed with a white shirt and shiny black shoes as he posed with his arm around Meg.

Elsewhere, Emma, ​​who uses they pronouns, showed off her edgy sense of style in a white tuxedo jacket, which she paired with a completely sheer skirt.

They put on a quirky display in the sheer skirt and satin jacket, teamed with a crisp white shirt and bow tie as they strutted down the red carpet.

They added a few extra inches to their figure with a pair of black knee-high heeled boots and completed their ensemble with sheer black gloves.

Emma added some sparkle to her ensemble with a huge sparkly ring and silver earrings, as they showed off her haircut in her chic ensemble.

Imelda Staunton, who plays Queen Elizabeth II, cut an elegant figure in a dark green velvet suit, which she paired with black slip-on pumps with bow details.

She carried her essentials in a small black clutch and added some sparkle to her look with a pair of silver earrings.