    'GMA3' Lovebirds Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes' Exes Are Dating—Each Other: Report

    ‘GMA3’ Lovebirds Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes’ Exes Are Dating—Each Other: Report

    Just in time for holiday rom-com season, the tabloid elves have delivered a shocking new addition to one of the year’s biggest media dramas: That ousted GMA3 co-hosts Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes’ ex-spouses have coupled up.

    Andrew Shue, Robach’s ex-husband, and Marilee Fiebig, Holmes’ ex-wife, have been going steady for around half a year, sources told Page Six. The tabloid reported that the pair initially bonded over “the traumatic experience of being cheated on.” But now, far from being “heartbroken and sad,” one insider said, Shue and Fiebig have “moved on”—with each other.

    “It turned into something else, and [they] connected over their values,” the source said. “It’s bigger than the affair now.”

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

