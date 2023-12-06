The best gaming PCs in 2023

When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

The best gaming PCs include powerful Intel and Nvidia hardware capable of playing all of the latest releases.

There are tons of gaming PC components out there, but technical jargon and an ever-expanding market can make it tricky to piece together your own desktop. Prebuilt gaming PCs make this process simple by cutting out the need to assemble separate components, and top brands still allow for plenty of customization. Whether you’re looking for a high-end powerhouse or an entry-level rig, we’ve picked the best gaming PCs that come prebuilt with reliable hardware.

Buyers who want a top all-around gaming PC should check out the Lenovo Legion Tower 7i. This model offers the latest components, lots of space for future upgrades, and a great internal cooling system. For gamers looking to save some money, the NZXT Player: One is a great choice on a budget. It has a straightforward, spacious case that gives the feel of a custom-built PC without the hassle of putting it together.

We also have a midrange pick for gamers who want to balance price and performance, as well as a truly premium rig that will have you playing all the latest games at max settings. Below, you can check out all of our recommendations for the best gaming PCs.

Note: Our best gaming PC picks are available in multiple configurations. Most brands let you choose from a range of specifications to customize each model. Price and performance will vary depending on the specific hardware you select. For all of our picks, we’ve detailed a specific build that we recommend most.

The best gaming PCs of 2023

Best overall: Lenovo Legion Tower 7i – See at Walmart

Best entry-level: NZXT Player: One – See at NZXT

Best midrange: Dell Alienware Aurora R16 – See at Best Buy

Best high-end: Corsair Vengeance i7400 – See at Best Buy

Best overall Lenovo’s Legion line of gaming desktops are popular for good reason: they offer great performance in a relatively no-frills package. Our recommended build comes with a 13th-gen Intel i9 CPU, an RTX 4080 graphics card that’s fully capable of gaming at 4K resolution, and an impressive 32GB of RAM. The 1TB of M.2 storage is also a good starting point for most gaming PCs, with new games utilizing anywhere from 50 to 150GB of space. Configurations are also available with i7 CPUs and an RTX 4070 graphics card if you’re looking to cut down on the cost. And if you want even beefier performance, you can get this model with an RTX 4090 graphics card. But, we think our recommended build offers the best balance between price and performance for most gamers. The large Legion logo on the front of the otherwise plain case isn’t exactly aesthetically pleasing, but the letters have RGB lights that are fully customizable along with the interior fans and heatsink. The tower has no front-facing ports, opting instead for two standard USB-A ports and two audio ports on top. It should be noted that there’s no USB-C port on the front or top of the case either. While a PC this powerful would usually break most budgets, Lenovo’s towers are generally affordable and often go on sale for as much as 25% off. Best entry-level NZXT’s Player: One is the best gaming PC you can get on a budget. It’s an entry-level computer with everything you need to play games comfortably at 1080p resolution. Available in black or white, the Player: One has a large, plain case that gives it the feel of a custom-built PC, with plenty of space inside for upgrades and other tinkering. Though not the most stylish design we’ve seen, the straightforward build is refreshing and free from the extraneous flash that some gaming PCs tack on. While it’s not the absolute cheapest gaming PC you can find, the Player: One offers a great starting configuration with an Intel i5 processor, RTX 3050 graphics card, and M.2 solid state drive for just $749. According to NZXT’s website, this build should be enough to run Call of Duty Modern Warfare with ultra high settings in 1080p at 75 frame per second (FPS). However, brand-new games with more demanding graphics, like Starfield, will only yield about 30 FPS at ultra high in 1080p. If you don’t mind stretching your budget to $1,000, we recommend upgrading the storage space to 1TB and replacing the RTX 3050 with the more powerful RTX 4060. Best midrange The latest version of Alienware’s flagship Aurora R16 desktop PC is 40% smaller than its predecessor, with a sleeker frame and a more common rectangular shape. The reduced form factor makes it a great choice for dorm rooms or other home setups where space is limited. Alienware is typically known for flashy designs, but the Aurora R16 is surprisingly plain with its black matte case. The case does have customizable lights on the rear fan and a ring along the left side; lighting is managed in the pre-installed Alienware Command Center app. The Aurora R16 case also includes liquid cooling for the processor and a freshly engineered fan system that provides better overall cooling than the R15. However, the R16 doesn’t offer quite as many customization options as the R15 and other prebuilt desktops. And the case’s small size might make upgrading your graphics card tricky down the line, since it may be too compact to fit larger models. That said, the RTX 4070 and 13th-generation Intel i7 processor that come in our recommended R16 build are great for gaming at 1440p, and will meet the demands of most buyers. This build costs around $2,000, but if you’re willing to spend $150-$200 more, you can even upgrade to one of Intel’s brand-new 14-generation chips. Cheaper options are also available with an RTX 4060, and if you have the funds, you can order builds with a more powerful RTX 4080 or or AMD RX 7900 XTX from Dell. Best high-end The Corsair Vengeance i7400 offers all of the latest and most powerful components for the best possible PC gaming performance, including unlocked Intel processors that are fully ready for overclocking. Our recommended build with an Intel i9 and Nvidia RTX 4090 is more than capable of playing newly released games with the most demanding graphics, like Cyberpunk 2077 and Forza Motorsport, in 4K at high refresh rates. Though 64GB of RAM is probably only necessary for professional content creators, the i7400 2TB M.2 SSD will give you ample space and speed to store and play games. The PC has a sturdy and impressive build, with a glass side panel and plenty of RGB lighting built into the relatively standard rectangular case. The case opts for upwards facing USB-A and USB-C ports rather than front-facing ports. With a price tag that’s well beyond our other picks, this build of the Corsair Vengeance is strictly for hardcore PC gaming enthusiasts who want the absolute best hardware. But if you can afford it, you won’t be disappointed. How we test gaming PCs Best Buy We selected our best gaming PC picks based on a combination of hands-on testing and research informed by 16 years of PC gaming hardware experience. We also cross-reference the configurations we pick with component benchmark tests performed by reputable outlets. Generally our recommended builds contain Intel processors and Nvidia graphics cards, which are more common among prebuilt PC manufacturers. Processors and graphics cards from AMD can be more affordable in some cases, and you can reference the chart below when considering those components. Check out our AMD vs. Nvidia comparison for more details on how the two brands stack up. When selecting the best gaming PCs we recommend models with at least 8GB of RAM and a graphics card with at least 8GB of memory. For graphics cards we consider builds with an RTX 3050 or AMD Radeon RX 7600 as the minimum. For processors, we consider the Intel Core i5 series or an AMD Ryzen 5 to be the minimum CPU required in order to be a contender. In addition, we take the pricing and overall value of the brands, makes, models, and configurations that we recommend into account. If one brand offers a particular PC configuration for less than a similar build from its competition, that’s something we will thoroughly investigate. However, because gaming PCs are so customizable, reviewing an individual build may not always reflect the quality of every purchase option within that series. For each of our picks, we’ve highlighted a specific build with the specs that we think offer the best option for that model. Prebuilt Gaming PC FAQs Best Buy What specs should a gaming PC have? The best gaming PC for your needs will ultimately depend on what kind of games you like to play, the overall quality you want to run them at, and how much you’re willing to spend. For example, you can spend more than $3,000 on a prebuilt gaming PC that can play any game at 4K quality, or you could spend around $1,000 for a gaming PC with comparable power to a PS5 or Xbox Series X. When shopping for prebuilt gaming PC systems or separate parts, you should pay the most attention to the processor and graphics card. Intel and AMD are the leading creators of computer processors, while AMD and Nvidia are the leading producers in the graphics card market. How much storage space and memory (RAM) you need will also depend on what games are being played, but 16GB of RAM is relatively standard for prebuilt gaming PCs, and plenty for most gamers. Here is a handy chart detailing which components you should consider in order to play PC games reliably at the three most common video resolutions: Target Resolution 1080p 1440p 4K Processor (CPU) AMD Ryzen 5 7600 or Intel Core i5 AMD Ryzen 7 7600X or Intel Core i7 AMD Ryzen 7 7700x or Intel Core i9 Graphics card (GPU) Nvidia RTX 3050 or AMD Radeon RX 7600 Nvidia RTX 4060Ti or AMD Radeon RX 7700XT Nvidia RTX 4080 or Radeon RX 7900XT Should you buy or build a gaming PC? If you can find all the parts you need, building a PC will likely end up being cheaper than buying prebuilt, but you will of course need to put everything together yourself. Though a standard PC gaming build isn’t too complicated, many buyers may prefer to spend a little extra on a prebuilt computer so they don’t have to worry about assembling all the parts themselves. If you build a PC yourself you should also be prepared to pay for peripherals and software that normally come included with a prebuilt machine, like a copy of Windows. Some prebuilt gaming PCs will also come with a service warranty that covers the whole machine. So, you won’t have to worry about dealing with different companies if a part breaks down and needs to be replaced, or you just need help. Neither option is definitively better at this point, and it depends on how invested you want to be in PC gaming as a hobby. Putting together my first custom PC more than 10 years ago taught me tons about the parts I had taken for granted inside my PlayStation and Xbox consoles. However, if you don’t have the time to handle your own repairs and just want to game instead of starting a hardware hobby, the best prebuilt gaming PCs are customizable enough that you don’t have to worry about getting sold short. They offer a simple and easy way to purchase all of the components you need and require no installation on your part. How long do prebuilt gaming PCs last? The best gaming PCs can last for a long time, since desktop parts, even on pre-built machines, can be easily upgraded. Processors and graphics cards generally last about five years before it becomes necessary to upgrade to keep up with gaming trends. Most gaming PCs will need to be replaced when the motherboard grows too old to work with new parts, as newly released processors and memory sticks occasionally change design and configuration compatibility for new features. Personally, I’ve built three different gaming PCs for myself since 2011, going about five years between major upgrades. However, many of the old parts I upgraded from still worked, so I was able to sell them and give them to friends for their own builds.

