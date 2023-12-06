Do Not Give George Santos Money, Even as a Joke

Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/Getty

After last week’s historic expulsion of the now-former Rep. George Santos (R-NY), I thought we would be seeing the end of his shenanigans.

After all of his endless lies and stunts, Santos making history as the first elected official in Congress to be ousted sans a criminal conviction should be a shameful moment. One would assume that following this embarrassment—and his current 23-count federal indictments that range from aggravated identity theft to wire fraud and money laundering—Santos would be laying low.

That isn’t the case, which is unsurprising given Santos’ shameless thirst for spotlight (and money). For $200, the public can pay the “former congressional icon” to send a personalized video clip through Cameo.

