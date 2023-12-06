The Best Gifts for Gardeners and Urban Green Thumbs

iStock/Scouted/The Daily Beast

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

The 13th-century Persian poet, Saadi, eloquently wrote, “A garden is a delight to the eye and a solace for the soul.” How universal and timeless! Today, we still love to tend to our gardens and flower pots with the same adoration and sense of wonder. There’s some magic in nurturing a seed to sprout, then flower or fruit. For all the gardeners in your life, here are gifts for those with yards, decks–or only a fire escape or window, that will be well-received and appreciated for years to come.

MORE FROM SCOUTED:

Read more at The Daily Beast.