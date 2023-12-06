Olivia Dunne posts a selfie from inside the LSU gym as she prepares for the team’s first gymnastics competition of its senior season in January.

Dunne also brought his dog, Roux, a white golden retriever, to campus on Tuesday.

She attended her first NFL game with her boyfriend and MLB prospect Paul Skene.

Olivia Dunne shared a selfie from inside the LSU gym as she prepares for the team’s first gymnastics competition of its senior season in January.

The SI swimsuit model, 21, looked comfortable in gray sweatpants and a long-sleeved shirt, as she tagged the clothing line, Vuori, in her latest Instagram Story on Tuesday.

Earlier this week, Dunne celebrated the word ‘rizz’ being named Oxford’s word of the year with social media sensation Baby Gronk.

Olivia Dunne looked comfortable as she posed in gray sweatpants and a long-sleeved shirt with her hair up.

The model, 21, is training for her first competitive gymnastics of the season against Ohio State.

Dunne also met with patients at a Baton Rouge children’s hospital with one of her gymnastics partners, Alyona Shchennikova.

The Tigers will hold their first gymnastics meet against Ohio State at home against Baton Rouge on January 5.

They will then head to the ESPN Events Invitational in West Valley City, Utah, to take on Oklahoma, UCLA and Utah on January 13.

Olivia Dunne has been dating former LSU pitcher and highly rated MLB prospect Paul Skenes

Kentucky will be LSU’s next opponent after the invitational tournament. Both teams will meet on January 19.

This year’s SEC gymnastics championships will be on March 24, with the NCAA championships and regionals taking place a month later.

Dunne will have to stay in the best shape possible for his team to win it all in his final year of college. She recently traveled to Portugal to pose for SI Swim’s 60th anniversary.

The New Jersey native has 4.5 million followers on Instagram.