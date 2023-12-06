Wed. Dec 6th, 2023

    Biden Tells Donors He’s ‘Not Sure’ He’d Seek Re-Election if Not for Trump

    Joe Biden offered his starkest rationale to date about why he’s running for re-election, telling donors at a fundraising event in Massachusetts on Tuesday that he’s “not sure” he’d be seeking a return to the White House if not for Donald Trump making a push of his own.

    “If Trump wasn’t running, I’m not sure I’d be running,” Biden said, according to reporters who attended the fundraiser inside a private home.

    A re-match of the 2020 election is expected next fall, with Trump holding a large lead over his Republican challengers, and with Biden having no real Democratic challenger.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

