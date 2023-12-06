Wed. Dec 6th, 2023

    Elon Musk is Trying to Raise $1 Billion for His OpenAI Rival

    Five years after splitting from ChatGPT maker OpenAI, Elon Musk is trying to raise $1 billion for his rival artificial intelligence venture.

    According to a new filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission, Musk’s firm, xAI, has already received almost $135 million in commitments from investors. The document was signed by Jared Birchall, a longtime Musk adviser who runs his family office.

    Musk co-founded OpenAI in 2015 but eventually tangled with its other leaders and left the company’s board. At the time, he said he was leaving over concerns that his work at Tesla—which has its own artificial intelligence initiatives—posed a possible conflict of interest.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

