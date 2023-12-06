Wed. Dec 6th, 2023

    Swanbank worker electrocuted and left fighting for his life after workplace accident in Queensland

    Swanbank worker electrocuted and left fighting for his life after workplace accident in Queensland

    By Daily Mail reporter

    Published: 17:34 EST, December 5, 2023 | Updated: 17:50 EST, December 5, 2023

    A worker is forced to fight for his life after a freak electrocution accident.

    The man, aged in his 40s, suffered an electric shock while at a construction site in Swanbank, Queensland, at 4.30pm on Tuesday.

    A High Acuity Response unit was dispatched with paramedics to the scene.

    The worker was rushed to an Ipswich hospital in a critical condition.

