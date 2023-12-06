Swanbank worker electrocuted and left fighting for his life after workplace accident in Queensland

<!–

A worker is forced to fight for his life after a freak electrocution accident.

The man, aged in his 40s, suffered an electric shock while at a construction site in Swanbank, Queensland, at 4.30pm on Tuesday.

A High Acuity Response unit was dispatched with paramedics to the scene.

The worker was rushed to an Ipswich hospital in a critical condition.