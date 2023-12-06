Wed. Dec 6th, 2023

    16-Year-Old Boy Arrested After ‘Lone Wolf’ Terrorist Threat: Cops

    A 16-year-old boy was arrested in Las Vegas for threatening to make a “lone wolf” terrorist attack in support of ISIS on social media, according to authorities. He was found with components for homemade bombs, an information packet on how to make explosives, a handmade Islamic state flag, headbands and other terrorist propaganda.

    The boy has been taken into custody and charged with multiple felonies such as attempting to further an act of terrorism, terroristic threats, providing material support to a terrorist organization and five counts of possession of explosive components, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department confirmed in a statement Friday.

    The initial police investigation revealed that the boy is a recent Islam convert and was living with his parents and siblings. The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department was first alerted when he posted his support for the Islamic State accompanied by a threat for a “lone wolf operations in Las Vegas against the enemies of Allah” online.

