Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

Two months after she voted to boot Kevin McCarthy from the House speakership, Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC) is dealing with some leadership problems of her own.

In the past week, three staffers have left Mace’s office, according to a new report in The Washington Examiner.

Two of the staffers resigned, while chief of staff and longtime Mace staffer Dan Hanlon was fired, according to the Examiner, which quoted one source alleging a “toxic work environment.”

