Red Sox have reportedly made Yoshinobu Yamamoto a ‘top priority’ this offseason

Yoshinobu Yamamoto could make more than $200 million this offseason. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

With the Red Sox desperately in need of pitchers after another last-place finish in 2023, Boston is reportedly keeping an eye on arguably the best starter on the free agent market.

According to MLB Network’s Jon Morosi, Yamamoto is one of the Red Sox’s “top priorities” during the ongoing Winter Meetings in Nashville, with Boston one of several suitors looking to add the Japanese phenom to their rotation in 2024 and beyond.

The Red Sox have been linked to the 25-year-old right-hander all winter, and ESPN’s Jeff Passan named the Boston, Yankees, Mets, Cubs, Dodgers, Giants and Blue Jays as possible contenders in the Yamamoto draft.

Boston’s interest in Yamamoto is justified, given the game numbers he generated during his seven seasons with the Orix Buffaloes of Nippon Professional Baseball (NPB).

In 2023, Yamamoto won his third consecutive Sawamura Award, the NPB equivalent of the Cy Young Award, after posting a 1.21 ERA, 0.884 WHIP, and 169 strikeouts in 164 innings of work.

Since turning pro in Japan in 2017, Yamamoto is 70-29 with a 1.82 ERA, striking out 922 batters in 897 innings. He has also won three consecutive Pacific League MVPs.

Boston desperately needs quality pitchers at the top of its rotation, and the Red Sox ranked 21st in team ERA (4.52) during the 2023 season. If Yamamoto can come close to replicating his play against MLB competition, Boston you could have a proven ace who is just entering his prime.

Of course, the Red Sox are just one of many teams looking to get Yamamoto to put a new deal in writing.

ESPN’s Kiley McDaniel projected that Yamamoto will eventually sign a seven-year, $212 million MLB contract. MLB trade rumors predict a nine-year, $225 million contract.

If the Red Sox plan to sign Yamamoto, they may have to wait. Morosi noted Tuesday that Yamamoto is expected to sign after Shohei Ohtani and before the end of December.

Although Yamamoto could be Boston’s top target this winter, an argument can be made that Craig Breslow and the rest of Boston’s staff need to add at least two quality starters to alleviate the team’s pitching woes in 2024.