Panera Bread’s Charged Lemonade in Another Wrongful Death Lawsuit

A 46-year-old Florida man died after drinking three cups of Panera Bread’s highly caffeinated Charged Lemonade, according to a new lawsuit filed against the bakery-café chain on Monday.

Dennis Brown suffered a fatal “cardiac event” while walking home from a Panera in Fleming Island, Florida on Oct. 9, his family claims in the suit, which was obtained by The Philadelphia Inquirer.

The complaint, filed on behalf of Brown’s mother, sister, and brother, calls Charged Lemonade “dangerous” and comes less than two months after Panera was hit with a separate lawsuit over the death of Sarah Katz, a 21-year-old student. Both families are being represented by the same law firm, Kline & Specter.

