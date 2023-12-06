Angelina Jolie confirms that she will reprise her role as Maleficent in the third installment of the Disney franchise… after hinting that she wants to leave acting

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Angelina Jolie will reprise the role of her villainous character in Disney’s Maleficent 3.

The actress, 48, confirmed the news in a new profile with WSJ. Magazinealthough he did not give more details.

It arrives four years after the release of the sequel, Maleficent: Mistress of Evil. It is unclear who will star alongside her at this time.

Previous Maleficent films have starred Elle Fanning as Aurora, Maleficent’s stepdaughter, as well as Michelle Pfeiffer, Harris Dickinson, Ed Skrein, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Juno Temple and more.

In that same interview, Jolie also hinted that she wants to leave acting for good, while also revealing that she plans to leave the “unhealthy” city of Los Angeles and “spend more time” in Cambodia.

Angelina Jolie will reprise her villainous character in Disney’s Maleficent 3. The actress, 48, confirmed the news in a new profile with WSJ. Magazine; seen in 2019

It arrives four years after the release of the sequel, Maleficent: Mistress of Evil. It’s unclear who will star alongside her at this time; seen in a photograph from 2014

Maleficent is the evil fairy from the classic 1959 animation Sleeping Beauty, with Angelina playing her in a 2014 live-action film.

Just five years later, Jolie reprized her in Mistress Of Evil, still wearing black horns, fighting fairies, and resolving her conflicted maternal feelings toward sweet Princess Aurora (Fanning).

The original 2014 film grossed a whopping $758 million worldwide and was another successful addition to Disney’s dark fairy tale series. The sequel grossed $491.7 million.

Being the entertainer that she is, when Jolie first landed the role in 2014, she used her scary costume to play pranks on her kids.

‘I actually played a prank on my kids when I first did Maleficent and scared one of my kids! And I will never do that again.

“I won’t say which kid it was, but I thought when I first put it on and they’d never seen it, and I thought it would be fun, you know.” But when you’re little, you don’t realize what mom means to a child,” she shared in 2019.

“I think that’s why Maleficent is so scary, because she’s a woman,” he continued. ‘So she’s almost like a mom. Mom means a lot and when mom transforms into something that’s like a demon, she had a really bad effect and I had to peel it off and take it all off in front of my kids to say, “It’s me! It’s me! OKAY.”‘

Although she confirmed the upcoming role, Angelina hinted that she is ready to say goodbye to Hollywood in her new interview, where she spoke about leaving the City of Angels for Cambodia, after “losing the ability to travel freely” amid her bitter divorce battle with Brad Pitt.

Maleficent is the evil fairy in the classic 1959 animation Sleeping Beauty, with Angelina playing her in a 2014 live-action film.

Just five years later, Jolie reprized her in Mistress Of Evil, still wearing black horns, fighting fairies, and resolving her conflicting maternal feelings toward sweet Princess Aurora (Elle Fanning).

The original 2014 film grossed a whopping $758 million worldwide and was another successful addition to Disney’s dark fairy tale series. The sequel grossed $491.7 million.

The actress spoke about her dislike of Hollywood in WSJ. in the new December/January issue of the magazine, explaining that she believes she is rather “shallow” and admitting that she probably would never have become an actress if she had entered the industry today.

He explained that he wants to move as soon as he can to live in his home in Asia, but not until his ongoing legal battle with his ex finds a resolution.

The couple began dating in 2005 and married in 2014, but separated two years later in 2016, and have since been involved in a seven-year long divorce process over custody of their six children.

Angelina told the WSJ. Magazine that her court battle has led her to “lose the ability to live and travel freely.”

“It’s part of what happened after my divorce: I lost the ability to live and travel as freely,” she said. “I’ll move when I can.”

‘I grew up in a pretty shallow place. Of all the places in the world, Hollywood is not a healthy place. So you look for authenticity.’

Angelina, whose parents, Jon Voight and Marcheline Bertrand, were actors, added that because she “grew up around” Hollywood, she was “never very impressed” with it.

“I never considered it significant or important,” he told the publication.

She admitted that if she had to start over today, she probably wouldn’t choose acting as a profession, because of the “expectation” of sharing intimate details about her personal life that comes with being a famous person.

In her latest interview, Jolie also hinted that she wants to leave acting for good, while also revealing that she plans to leave “unhealthy” Los Angeles and “spend more time” in Cambodia; seen in 2021

And he added: “When I was starting out, I didn’t have so many expectations to be so public, to share so much.”

He also joked that he “no longer has a social life” and that all of his “closest friends are refugees.”

The movie star has worked with the UN Refugee Agency for more than two decades, visiting camps in Cambodia, Tanzania, Sierra Leone and Pakistan over the years.

Angelina has been embroiled in possibly one of the most public breakups of all time, with the entire world watching as she and her ex Brad, 59, have battled in court for the past seven years.

He briefly spoke about the dissolution of his marriage to the WSJ, while opening up about why he decided to step away from the spotlight in recent years.

‘We had to heal. There are things we needed to recover from,” she explained, when the outlet noted that she only appeared in five films over the course of her seven-year legal fight.

If Angelina takes a break from acting, that doesn’t mean she’ll stop working completely, with the screen star sharing, “I can’t stop.” I always think a fight is coming.

Angelina and Brad began dating in 2005, after meeting on the set of the movie Mr. and Mrs. Smith.

The actress, 48, said she “lost the ability to travel freely” due to her bitter divorce battle with Brad Pitt (seen in 2012)

They welcomed three children: Shiloh and twins Vivienne and Knox. They also adopted Zahara and Pax, and Brad adopted the son Angelina had adopted before they got together, Maddox; (LR) Maddox, Vivienne, Angelina, Zahara, Shiloh and Knox seen in 2021

They married in August 2014 during a secret ceremony in the south of France and welcomed three children together during their romance: Shiloh, now 17, in 2006, and twins Vivienne and Knox, now 15, in 2008. .

They also adopted two more, Zahara, now 18, and Pax, now 20, and Brad legally adopted the son Angelina had adopted before they got together, Maddox, now 22.

But in 2016, it came to an explosive end after the couple got into an alleged physical altercation while on a private flight with their six children.

In May 2021, after years of court wrangling, Brad and Angelina were officially granted joint custody of their six children, but a month later, the judge’s decision was overturned.

Since their split, the two stars have also been fighting in court over the winery they once owned together.