Three-year-old boy rushed to hospital after falling more than 10 meters from balcony in western Sydney

A young boy has been rushed to hospital in a serious condition after falling more than 10 meters from a balcony.

Paramedics responded to reports that a child had fallen an unknown height from a balcony at 11 a.m. Wednesday.

A three-year-old boy has been rushed to hospital in a serious condition after falling 14 meters from a balcony in West Sydney at 11am on Wednesday.

Upon arrival, emergency services discovered that the three-year-old boy had fallen from a balcony from an estimated height of 12 to 14 meters and landed on an outdoor wooden frame.

The boy was rushed to Westmead Children’s Hospital in a serious condition with injuries to his head and femur.

More to come.