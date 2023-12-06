Wed. Dec 6th, 2023

    Three-year-old boy rushed to hospital after falling more than 10 meters from balcony in western Sydney

    Three-year-old boy rushed to hospital after falling more than 10 meters from balcony in western Sydney

    By Zak Wheeler for Daily Mail Australia

    Published: 20:59 EST, December 5, 2023 | Updated: 20:59 EST, December 5, 2023

    A young boy has been rushed to hospital in a serious condition after falling more than 10 meters from a balcony.

    Paramedics responded to reports that a child had fallen an unknown height from a balcony at 11 a.m. Wednesday.

    A three-year-old boy has been rushed to hospital in a serious condition after falling 14 meters from a balcony in West Sydney at 11am on Wednesday.

    Upon arrival, emergency services discovered that the three-year-old boy had fallen from a balcony from an estimated height of 12 to 14 meters and landed on an outdoor wooden frame.

    The boy was rushed to Westmead Children’s Hospital in a serious condition with injuries to his head and femur.

    More to come.

