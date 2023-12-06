Three-year-old boy rushed to hospital after falling more than 10 meters from balcony in western Sydney

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines
A young boy has been rushed to hospital in a serious condition after falling more than 10 meters from a balcony.
Paramedics responded to reports that a child had fallen an unknown height from a balcony at 11 a.m. Wednesday.
Upon arrival, emergency services discovered that the three-year-old boy had fallen from a balcony from an estimated height of 12 to 14 meters and landed on an outdoor wooden frame.
The boy was rushed to Westmead Children’s Hospital in a serious condition with injuries to his head and femur.
