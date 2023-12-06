Off-Duty Pilot Who Tried to Turn Off Plane Engines Escapes Most Serious Charges

Dave Killen/Reuters

An off-duty pilot who claims he was in the middle of a bad trip on psychedelic mushrooms when he attempted to shut off the engines of an Alaska Airlines plane mid-flight has been indicted on 84 charges related to the Oct 22 incident.

Multnomah County District Attorney Mike Schmidt confirmed Tuesday that a grand jury indicted Joseph David Emerson on one count of endangering aircraft in the first degree and 83 counts of recklessly endangering another person.

Despite being initially charged with 83 counts of attempted murder, the grand jury declined to charge the 44-year-old, according to ABC News, ruling he did not deliberately attempt to injure anyone at the time.

