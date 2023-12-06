Wed. Dec 6th, 2023

    Mass crash on the M1 at Beenleigh between a lorry and a bus full of people leaves eight injured and causes traffic chaos

    By Brett Lackey for Daily Mail Australia

    Published: 21:07 EST, December 5, 2023 | Updated: 21:57 EST, December 5, 2023

    Eight people are injured, two of them seriously, after a bus and a truck collide on a busy Queensland highway.

    Emergency services were called to the M1 near the Beenleigh off-ramp between Brisbane and the Gold Coast about 10am on Wednesday.

    It is understood the bus was full of passengers and ambulance officers assessed 60 people and treated at least eight, two of whom were rushed to hospital with serious injuries.

    The accident (pictured) is expected to affect traffic until Wednesday afternoon.

    Two lanes of southbound traffic have been closed on the M1 while crews work to clear the area.

    Traffic is affected with two of the four lanes closed and cleaning crews addressing a fluid leak from the bus.

    “Drivers are warned of possible delays on the M1 southbound at Beenleigh due to a collision between a bus and a lorry,” police said in a statement.

    “Motorists are advised to use alternative routes where possible.”

    The truck driver was taken to Gold Coast University Hospital in a serious but stable condition.

    One of the bus passengers, a teenager, was taken to Queensland Children’s Hospital with serious head and leg injuries. It is understood that they are also stable.

    Six other passengers were transported to Logan Hospital with minor injuries.

    Police have launched an investigation into the cause of the accident and the forensic accident unit is assessing the scene.

