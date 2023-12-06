Wed. Dec 6th, 2023

    Comer’s Attacks on Hunter Biden Get Even More Desperate

    Another day, another television interview with Rep. James Comer (R-KY) to hype up his party’s investigation into Hunter Biden’s foreign business dealings.

    This time, the House Oversight Committee chairman appeared on Fox Business Network to sow doubt over whether the president’s 53-year-old son should have been allowed to drive a truck five years ago, given his history as a drug addict.

    On The Evening Edit, Comer was asked about his announcement Monday that subpoenaed bank records showed three payments of $1,380 from an account associated with Hunter Biden’s law firm—which at one point received payments from Chinese-state-linked companies—to his father in late 2018, even though those findings were apparently repayments for a truck, as several journalists pointed out.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

