Trump Refuses to Tell Hannity He Will Not Abuse Power if Re-Elected

Donald Trump, in a Fox News town hall Wednesday, did not rule out breaking the law if re-elected president.

In the quadruply indicted Republican frontrunner’s third Iowa town hall with Sean Hannity since June, Trump’s response to a very simple question only raised the level of alarm among those who fear he will abuse his presidential powers.

Hannity, who earlier had shown interview clips and columns from high-profile leaders warning of Trump’s authoritarian nature, asked the candidate about it.

