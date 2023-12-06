Wed. Dec 6th, 2023

    Trump Refuses to Tell Hannity He Will Not Abuse Power if Re-Elected

    Trump Refuses to Tell Hannity He Will Not Abuse Power if Re-Elected

    Donald Trump, in a Fox News town hall Wednesday, did not rule out breaking the law if re-elected president.

    In the quadruply indicted Republican frontrunner’s third Iowa town hall with Sean Hannity since June, Trump’s response to a very simple question only raised the level of alarm among those who fear he will abuse his presidential powers.

    Hannity, who earlier had shown interview clips and columns from high-profile leaders warning of Trump’s authoritarian nature, asked the candidate about it.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

