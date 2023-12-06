Extreme Weight Loss star Brandi Mallory’s cause of death revealed in autopsy… three weeks after reality star, 40, was found dead in Atlanta parking lot

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Extreme Weight Loss star Brandi Mallory died as a result of “complications of obesity,” according to Georgia medical officials who performed her autopsy.

The reality TV personality, who died at the age of 40 last month, was found dead in the parking lot of a Chipotle restaurant in Stone Mountain, Georgia, on November 9.

In recently published documents reviewed by TMZThe Fulton County medical examiner said that “complications of obesity were considered a significant condition contributing to death.”

The Extreme Weight Loss star’s death was considered natural, the outlet reported, noting that authorities found “no signs of foul play” in their investigation into Mallory’s death.

Mallory suffered from an enlarged heart and blood tests indicated precursors to diabetes, according to medical officials.

Mallory had “vestiges of marijuana and alcohol” in her system when she died, but they did not play a role in her death, the coroner said.

Mallory had not recently suffered any injuries that contributed to her death, authorities said.

Last month, Mallory was remembered as a positive force in the lives of everyone she loved, as a friend of the reality TV personality spoke about how they were “very impressed with her as a person.”

Her friend and fellow makeup artist, Eva Jane, said People on Nov. 27 about how the Extreme Weight Loss star was “full of life” and “an eternal optimist.”

After her friends and family celebrated Mallory’s life, Jane spoke about how the funeral was somber but also light.

Jane also added that Mallory’s loved ones not only shed tears, but also shared personal stories about moments of happiness they shared with her and the joy she had spread.

“I was very impressed with her as a person because she was so positive, just an eternal optimist,” Jane said of her late friend.

Jane also said that Mallory had an “electric” and “very big” personality that she will miss.

“I don’t want to talk in cliches, like she lit up the room, but she did,” he continued. “She didn’t complain or criticize anyone or anything.”

“She was full of life, always looking for a way to improve the atmosphere and environment around her and uplift everyone around her,” he said. ‘She had a very big personality. She was electric.

Jane also described Mallory as being naturally authentic and always being her unassuming self.

“She really said, ‘What you see is what you get.’ She was pure,” Jane said.

“With some people, it’s all about public relations and marketing designed to show someone in the best light, but she was really herself,” he explained. “When someone like Brandi passes away, it really becomes harder to grasp and understand.

‘You think, ‘Why would someone so wonderful be called home?’

The reality star died suddenly after going to dinner at Chipotle on November 9.

A concerned businessman found her in her car in the parking lot and called authorities after witnessing what he believed was a woman asleep behind the wheel.

A friend described Mallory as being naturally authentic and always being her unassuming self; seen with his Extreme Weight Loss co-star Kim Williams Maxile

On November 9, Mallory was found dead in the parking lot of Chipotle in Stone Mountain, Georgia. According to police reports, there were no signs of crime.

He realized something was wrong when he saw the car again later that day.

According to police reports, there were no signs of foul play. There was no evidence that his food at Chipotle had anything to do with his death.

He gained popularity online after losing 150 pounds on the fourth season of ABC’s Extreme Weight Loss.